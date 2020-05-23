Short Interest in DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:DZSI) Drops By 6.9%

DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:DZSI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 143,800 shares, a decline of 6.9% from the April 30th total of 154,500 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 65,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Shares of DZSI stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.81. 33,506 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,695. DASAN Zhone Solutions has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $14.32. The company has a market cap of $120.04 million, a P/E ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.23.

DASAN Zhone Solutions (NASDAQ:DZSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.09. DASAN Zhone Solutions had a negative net margin of 7.35% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. The firm had revenue of $47.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.95 million. Equities analysts predict that DASAN Zhone Solutions will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $1,899,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $1,292,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $1,178,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 4,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 115,019 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,251 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DZSI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. TheStreet cut shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. DASAN Zhone Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.44.

About DASAN Zhone Solutions

DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks worldwide. It offers broadband access products, including customer premise equipment, such as digital subscriber line (DSL) modems; Ethernet access demarcation devices; and gigabit passive optical network (GPON) and 10G point-to-point active Ethernet optical network terminals.

