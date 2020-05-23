Short Interest in Dorchester Minerals LP (NASDAQ:DMLP) Declines By 6.8%

Dorchester Minerals LP (NASDAQ:DMLP) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 119,300 shares, a drop of 6.8% from the April 30th total of 128,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 123,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other Dorchester Minerals news, insider Minerals Operating Dorchester bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.22 per share, for a total transaction of $153,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Casey Mcmanemin bought 16,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.88 per share, for a total transaction of $217,143.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 731,481 shares in the company, valued at $9,421,475.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 64,627 shares of company stock worth $825,948. 8.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 12,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at $291,000. Institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

Dorchester Minerals stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.59. 41,383 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,023. The company has a quick ratio of 9.06, a current ratio of 9.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Dorchester Minerals has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $21.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.60.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The energy company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.48 million during the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a net margin of 63.19% and a return on equity of 41.17%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th were paid a $0.4779 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.49%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DMLP shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dorchester Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Dorchester Minerals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Dorchester Minerals Company Profile

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in the United States. The company's royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests located in 574 counties and parishes in 25 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

