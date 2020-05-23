Short Interest in ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) Drops By 10.0%

ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, a decline of 10.0% from the April 30th total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ESSA Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of ESSA Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of ESSA Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Shares of ESSA stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.67. 9,737 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,629. ESSA Bancorp has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $17.73. The company has a market cap of $142.82 million, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.34.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $14.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 million. ESSA Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 17.93%. Equities analysts predict that ESSA Bancorp will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 543,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,207,000 after purchasing an additional 18,319 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 176,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 17,352 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 104,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 6,791 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 74,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. 43.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ESSA Bancorp

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

