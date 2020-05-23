Short Interest in Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) Declines By 7.4%

Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 573,300 shares, a drop of 7.4% from the April 30th total of 619,400 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 219,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

In other Franklin Electric news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 10,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total value of $608,398.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,816.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 3,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $190,795.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,256 shares in the company, valued at $1,169,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FELE. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Electric during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Franklin Electric during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Electric by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Electric by 57.6% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Electric during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. 79.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FELE traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.07. The stock had a trading volume of 85,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,730. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.10. Franklin Electric has a 1-year low of $41.25 and a 1-year high of $61.49.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $266.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.90 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 7.52%. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Franklin Electric will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th were paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 6th. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.95%.

FELE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Franklin Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub lowered Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

