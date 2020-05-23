Short Interest in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (NYSE:GOL) Rises By 5.0%

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (NYSE:GOL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,970,000 shares, an increase of 5.0% from the April 30th total of 3,780,000 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GOL shares. ValuEngine upgraded Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.30 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Buckingham Research decreased their price target on shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.02.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 58.3% during the first quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes during the first quarter valued at about $87,000. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOL traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,268,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,895,616. The stock has a market cap of $798.10 million, a PE ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.01. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $23.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.14 and a 200-day moving average of $12.01.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $924.27 million during the quarter. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes had a negative net margin of 16.07% and a negative return on equity of 10.77%. On average, analysts forecast that Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil and rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

