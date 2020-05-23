Short Interest in Howard Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBMD) Declines By 6.6%

Howard Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBMD) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,600 shares, a decrease of 6.6% from the April 30th total of 120,600 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 52,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

HBMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Howard Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet lowered Howard Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub lowered Howard Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howard Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Shares of NASDAQ HBMD traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.39. 23,965 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,569. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Howard Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.44 and a 52 week high of $19.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.64.

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.04). Howard Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.69% and a net margin of 14.42%. The firm had revenue of $20.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.00 million. Research analysts predict that Howard Bancorp will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBMD. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Howard Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Howard Bancorp by 3,243.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Howard Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Howard Bancorp by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Howard Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.91% of the company’s stock.

Howard Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Howard Bank that provides commercial banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance products and services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. The company offers various consumer and business deposit products, including demand, money market, savings, individual retirement, and commercial and retail checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

