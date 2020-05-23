Short Interest in Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) Grows By 8.8%

Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 794,100 shares, a growth of 8.8% from the April 30th total of 730,200 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 342,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

In related news, Director Vikas Verma purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.29 per share, with a total value of $865,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,692,940.03. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $5,416,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,694,436.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBP. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IBP traded up $2.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.59. 171,323 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,521. Installed Building Products has a 12 month low of $29.02 and a 12 month high of $80.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.94.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.17. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 45.79%. The firm had revenue of $397.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IBP. Nomura Instinet increased their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $45.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Installed Building Products from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Nomura restated a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.82.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

