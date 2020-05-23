Short Interest in Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC) Increases By 8.4%

Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,140,000 shares, a growth of 8.4% from the April 30th total of 3,820,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ISBC shares. BidaskClub restated a “sell” rating on shares of Investors Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. ValuEngine cut Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Investors Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Investors Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

Get Investors Bancorp alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,932 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 5.5% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 29,722 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,227 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,958,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 13.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,283 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ISBC traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $8.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 897,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,796,312. Investors Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.31 and a 52-week high of $12.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.17.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $187.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.90 million. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Investors Bancorp will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. Investors Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 62.34%.

Investors Bancorp Company Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

Featured Article: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.