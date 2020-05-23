Short Interest in PennantPark Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Rises By 8.6%

PennantPark Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:PNNT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 256,200 shares, an increase of 8.6% from the April 30th total of 235,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 669,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of PennantPark Investment stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.20. The company had a trading volume of 305,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,702. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.17. The stock has a market cap of $212.53 million, a PE ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. PennantPark Investment has a 1-year low of $1.76 and a 1-year high of $6.86.

Get PennantPark Investment alerts:

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The asset manager reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $27.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.62 million. PennantPark Investment had a positive return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 24.82%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PennantPark Investment will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PennantPark Investment news, CFO Aviv Efrat acquired 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.22 per share, with a total value of $59,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,102 shares in the company, valued at $295,486.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Arthur H. Penn acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.01 per share, for a total transaction of $60,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 193,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,754.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 118,100 shares of company stock valued at $265,078. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 98,084 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 76,099 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 4,549 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,610,905 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,172,000 after acquiring an additional 5,062 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 161,989 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 5,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 40,005 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 5,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PNNT shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PennantPark Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $4.63.

About PennantPark Investment

PennantPark Investment Corporation specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.