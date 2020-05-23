Short Interest in Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY) Grows By 5.2%

Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,640,000 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the April 30th total of 2,510,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 610,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days. Approximately 11.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other Progyny news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $103,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Norman Payson sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $375,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 522,446 shares in the company, valued at $11,546,056.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,439,804 shares of company stock worth $113,631,630 over the last 90 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in Progyny during the fourth quarter valued at $8,816,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Progyny during the fourth quarter valued at $1,746,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Progyny during the fourth quarter valued at $342,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Progyny during the fourth quarter valued at $1,118,000. 35.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PGNY traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.10. 572,621 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,061,092. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion and a PE ratio of 228.18. Progyny has a 12-month low of $13.29 and a 12-month high of $36.50.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $81.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.81 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Progyny will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Progyny from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

