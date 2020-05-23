Soliton Inc (NASDAQ:SOLY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Soliton Inc (NASDAQ:SOLY) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the April 30th total of 1,030,000 shares. Currently, 19.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 143,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.8 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SOLY shares. ValuEngine upgraded Soliton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Soliton in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Roth Capital started coverage on Soliton in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Soliton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday.

Get Soliton alerts:

NASDAQ:SOLY traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $9.27. 128,777 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,164. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.57. The firm has a market cap of $155.54 million, a PE ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 0.23. Soliton has a 12 month low of $5.01 and a 12 month high of $29.00.

Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Soliton will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Soliton by 24.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Soliton by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Soliton in the fourth quarter worth about $6,862,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Soliton by 19.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Soliton by 3.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 86,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares during the last quarter. 11.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Soliton Company Profile

Soliton, Inc, an early stage medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing products using a proprietary rapid acoustic pulse technology platform. It offers a device for the removal of tattoos. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Further Reading: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Soliton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soliton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.