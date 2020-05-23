South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.33 (Strong Buy) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price target of $19.67 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.19 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned South Plains Financial an industry rank of 243 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SPFI. BidaskClub lowered South Plains Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of South Plains Financial in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered South Plains Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of South Plains Financial during the first quarter worth about $132,000. Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of South Plains Financial by 6.0% during the first quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 224,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of South Plains Financial by 13.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 10,232 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of South Plains Financial by 21.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 6,633 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of South Plains Financial by 45.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. 23.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPFI traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $12.77. The company had a trading volume of 12,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,352. South Plains Financial has a 12-month low of $11.30 and a 12-month high of $22.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.67.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38. South Plains Financial had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 15.76%. The business had revenue of $49.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.15 million. Analysts forecast that South Plains Financial will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Monday, April 27th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 24th. South Plains Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.10%.

South Plains Financial Company Profile

There is no company description available for South Plains Financial Inc

