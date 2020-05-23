South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Brokerages expect that South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) will announce earnings of $0.72 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for South State’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.15 and the lowest is $0.12. South State posted earnings of $1.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 48.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that South State will report full year earnings of $4.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $4.82. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $5.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow South State.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.52). South State had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $172.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share.

SSB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered South State from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on South State from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered South State from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. ValuEngine downgraded South State from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded South State from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.25.

SSB traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $46.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,982. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. South State has a twelve month low of $40.42 and a twelve month high of $88.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. South State’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.39%.

In other news, Director Robert H. Demere, Jr. bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.27 per share, for a total transaction of $177,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,086,840.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in South State by 139.6% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in South State by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 240,456 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,860,000 after buying an additional 14,103 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in South State by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 254,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,070,000 after buying an additional 3,295 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in South State by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 464,662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,309,000 after buying an additional 17,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in South State by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,496 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,125,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

South State Company Profile

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management services, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, and ATM processing services.

