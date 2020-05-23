South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Posted by on May 23rd, 2020

Brokerages expect that South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) will announce earnings of $0.72 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for South State’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.15 and the lowest is $0.12. South State posted earnings of $1.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 48.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that South State will report full year earnings of $4.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $4.82. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $5.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow South State.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.52). South State had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $172.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share.

SSB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered South State from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on South State from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered South State from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. ValuEngine downgraded South State from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded South State from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.25.

SSB traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $46.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,982. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. South State has a twelve month low of $40.42 and a twelve month high of $88.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. South State’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.39%.

In other news, Director Robert H. Demere, Jr. bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.27 per share, for a total transaction of $177,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,086,840.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in South State by 139.6% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in South State by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 240,456 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,860,000 after buying an additional 14,103 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in South State by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 254,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,070,000 after buying an additional 3,295 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in South State by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 464,662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,309,000 after buying an additional 17,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in South State by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,496 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,125,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

South State Company Profile

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management services, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, and ATM processing services.

Read More: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on South State (SSB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for South State (NASDAQ:SSB)

Receive News & Ratings for South State Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South State and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.