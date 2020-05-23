S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Acquired by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 55.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,434 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $5,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in S&P Global by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 102,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,061,000 after purchasing an additional 33,251 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded up $1.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $311.86. The company had a trading volume of 621,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,260. S&P Global Inc has a fifty-two week low of $186.05 and a fifty-two week high of $317.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $282.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $274.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.04.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 758.90%. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.12%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on S&P Global from $275.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on S&P Global from $299.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on S&P Global from $322.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $278.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.62.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

