Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Price Target Raised to $135.00

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) had its target price raised by Bank of America from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.12% from the stock’s previous close.

SWK has been the topic of several other research reports. Nomura Securities raised their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $116.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $142.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Nomura dropped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.56.

NYSE:SWK traded down $2.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $121.49. 1,534,833 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,217,213. Stanley Black & Decker has a 12-month low of $70.00 and a 12-month high of $173.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.48.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 16.40%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 21,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,595,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 18,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,109,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 17,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

