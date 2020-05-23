Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Aft Forsyth & Company Inc.

Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. cut its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,835 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the period. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.77.

In related news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $140,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $318,432.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,099.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,504 shares of company stock worth $726,546 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.62. 7,580,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,421,882. The company has a market cap of $91.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.80. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $99.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.70 and its 200-day moving average is $80.77.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.19% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

