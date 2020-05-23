Starwood Property Trust’s (STWD) Market Perform Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) in a research report report published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a $17.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on STWD. ValuEngine lowered shares of Starwood Property Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a buy rating on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.79.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

STWD stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.07. 1,960,187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,157,887. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.45. Starwood Property Trust has a 12-month low of $7.59 and a 12-month high of $26.33.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 30.10% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $211.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Starwood Property Trust’s revenue was down 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Starwood Property Trust will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey G. Dishner acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.60 per share, with a total value of $465,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 361,097 shares in the company, valued at $6,716,404.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barry S. Sternlicht acquired 218,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.33 per share, for a total transaction of $2,469,940.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,676,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,649,378.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 141,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 12,241 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 5,552 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 121.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 22,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 12,303 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 115,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 47,073 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 6,960 shares during the period. 56.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.