State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.41 Per Share

Brokerages expect State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) to report earnings per share of $1.41 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for State Street’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.48. State Street reported earnings per share of $1.45 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, July 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that State Street will report full year earnings of $5.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.82 to $6.08. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $6.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow State Street.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.27. State Street had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

STT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of State Street from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of State Street from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of State Street from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of State Street from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.47.

In other news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $323,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,089,259.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew P. Kuritzkes sold 11,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total transaction of $793,975.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,242 shares of company stock valued at $1,138,479. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of State Street by 6.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,218,489 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $437,799,000 after acquiring an additional 521,768 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in State Street by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,508,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $346,187,000 after purchasing an additional 365,419 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in State Street by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,185,244 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $276,217,000 after purchasing an additional 146,218 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in State Street in the 4th quarter worth about $389,406,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in State Street by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,131,412 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $220,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,384 shares in the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of State Street stock traded down $2.77 during trading on Monday, hitting $55.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,874,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,189,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. State Street has a 52 week low of $42.10 and a 52 week high of $85.89. The stock has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. State Street’s payout ratio is presently 33.71%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

