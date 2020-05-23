Stephens Upgrades Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) to “Overweight”

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) was upgraded by stock analysts at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $25.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $20.00. Stephens’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.01% from the company’s previous close.
ECHO has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Echo Global Logistics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Echo Global Logistics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Echo Global Logistics from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barrington Research decreased their price target on Echo Global Logistics from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Echo Global Logistics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.70.
Shares of ECHO stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.23. 191,249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,453. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.96 and its 200-day moving average is $19.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $498.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.33. Echo Global Logistics has a 52 week low of $14.17 and a 52 week high of $24.50.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new position in Echo Global Logistics during the fourth quarter worth about $300,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 348,543 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,215,000 after buying an additional 18,767 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 58,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 14,334 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 723,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,970,000 after buying an additional 82,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Echo Global Logistics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,016,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.62% of the company’s stock.
About Echo Global Logistics
Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.
