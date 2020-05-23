Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target to $260.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $220.00 to $260.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

HD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Home Depot from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Nomura Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $228.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $251.03.

HD traded up $1.00 on Wednesday, reaching $241.88. The company had a trading volume of 3,041,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,876,560. Home Depot has a fifty-two week low of $140.63 and a fifty-two week high of $248.32. The stock has a market cap of $258.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $213.77 and its 200 day moving average is $219.47.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 496.11%. The company had revenue of $28.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Home Depot will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total value of $4,246,707.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,840,668.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Home Depot by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,254,517 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,155,141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515,402 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Home Depot by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,071,595 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,934,286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690,072 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,956,982 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,160,862,000 after acquiring an additional 191,403 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,558,090,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Home Depot by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,051,038 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,876,628,000 after acquiring an additional 303,357 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

