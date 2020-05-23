Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) Price Target to $5.70

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) had its price objective decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $6.30 to $5.70 in a research note published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the closed-end fund’s stock.
Shares of NYSE USA traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,387,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,082. Liberty All-Star Equity Fund has a 12-month low of $3.67 and a 12-month high of $7.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.08.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.47%.
About Liberty All-Star Equity Fund
Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.
Read More: Stocks at 52 Week High
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty All-Star Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.