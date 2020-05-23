Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) Price Target to $5.70

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) had its price objective decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $6.30 to $5.70 in a research note published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the closed-end fund’s stock.

Shares of NYSE USA traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,387,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,082. Liberty All-Star Equity Fund has a 12-month low of $3.67 and a 12-month high of $7.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.47%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $6,751,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $1,767,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 212.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 18,982 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 12,912 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 59.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,955 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 8,907 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 35.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 436,156 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 114,958 shares in the last quarter. 11.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Liberty All-Star Equity Fund

Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.

