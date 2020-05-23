Stratford Consulting LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Stratford Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Stratford Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 59.7% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 17.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,474,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,026,000 after purchasing an additional 217,185 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 37,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.6% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 11,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 28.4% during the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 6,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $149.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,001,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,537,585. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $140.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.13. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $109.49 and a 1-year high of $172.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Article: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.