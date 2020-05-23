Stratford Consulting LLC Buys New Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Stratford Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 14,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 3,756 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 160,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 123,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 75.4% in the first quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 7,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 8,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $991,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,266,624.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TXN traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $113.43. The company had a trading volume of 3,010,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,875,743. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $93.09 and a 1 year high of $135.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.55.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 57.45%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.70%.

Several equities analysts have commented on TXN shares. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $101.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Nomura Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.13.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Further Reading: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.