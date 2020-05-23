Stratford Consulting LLC Has $372,000 Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Stratford Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Stratford Consulting LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartree Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Benin Management CORP grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 3,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 105,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,121,000 after purchasing an additional 34,888 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $163.21. The company had a trading volume of 8,537,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,676,609. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $120.46 and a one year high of $164.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.60.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.