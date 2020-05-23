Stratford Consulting LLC Has $700,000 Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Stratford Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 116,579.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,837 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,808 shares during the quarter. Stratford Consulting LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Spectrum Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.11. 4,792,507 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,079,626. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $18.32 and a one year high of $28.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.77.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

