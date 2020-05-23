Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Bank of America currently has $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sunnova Energy International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating and issued a $16.50 target price (up from $13.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sunnova Energy International has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.80.

Shares of Sunnova Energy International stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.71. 313,118 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 574,845. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.36. Sunnova Energy International has a 52 week low of $6.12 and a 52 week high of $20.87.

Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $29.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.70 million.

In related news, insider William J. Berger purchased 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.33 per share, for a total transaction of $111,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,762.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 16,500 shares of company stock worth $158,250 over the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newlight Partners LP acquired a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the 4th quarter worth $107,528,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the 1st quarter worth $43,726,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Sunnova Energy International by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,044,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,973,000 after purchasing an additional 432,393 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the 1st quarter worth $27,013,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Sunnova Energy International by 669.1% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,345,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040,177 shares during the last quarter.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Sunnova Energy Corporation that provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the Northern Mariana Islands. Its services include operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, onsite power optimization, and diagnostics.

