SunTrust Banks Increases LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Price Target to $200.00

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) had its price target boosted by analysts at SunTrust Banks from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the health services provider’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target points to a potential upside of 21.32% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of LHC Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. UBS Group cut their price objective on LHC Group from $179.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on LHC Group from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub upgraded LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on LHC Group from $161.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.60.

Shares of LHC Group stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Thursday, hitting $164.85. 135,953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,141. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.41. LHC Group has a 1-year low of $100.00 and a 1-year high of $165.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $134.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The health services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $512.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.41 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 4.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LHC Group will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in LHC Group by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,990 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in LHC Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in LHC Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,249 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in LHC Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,176,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in LHC Group by 329.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

