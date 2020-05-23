SunTrust Banks Increases Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Price Target to $130.00

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) had its price objective boosted by SunTrust Banks from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.22% from the stock’s current price.

DGX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup raised Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $113.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $87.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quest Diagnostics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.28.

Shares of NYSE DGX traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $112.83. The company had a trading volume of 770,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,048,430. Quest Diagnostics has a one year low of $73.02 and a one year high of $125.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.30. The stock has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.39.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, EVP J. E. Davis sold 598 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total transaction of $67,412.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,740,521.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP J. E. Davis sold 3,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total value of $308,265.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,399 shares in the company, valued at $3,632,762.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 255,476 shares of company stock worth $28,656,119. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 92.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 262 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at $1,229,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,396 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,642 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 89,608 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,569,000 after buying an additional 2,237 shares during the period. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

