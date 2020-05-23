Susquehanna Bancshares Raises Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Price Target to $28.00

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) had its price objective upped by Susquehanna Bancshares from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on FL. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $50.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Argus restated a hold rating on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $57.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Foot Locker has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.60.

Shares of FL traded down $2.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.83. 12,941,639 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,452,242. Foot Locker has a one year low of $17.46 and a one year high of $54.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.90 and a 200 day moving average of $33.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The athletic footwear retailer reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.50). Foot Locker had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Foot Locker’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Foot Locker will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FL. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 148.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 631 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the first quarter worth $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 432.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 714 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

