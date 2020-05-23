SVB Leerink Cuts Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Price Target to $4.00

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) had its target price trimmed by SVB Leerink from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Clovis Oncology’s FY2021 earnings at ($2.37) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.82) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.12) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.62) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clovis Oncology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Clovis Oncology from $5.25 to $6.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Clovis Oncology from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. BidaskClub downgraded Clovis Oncology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.55.

NASDAQ:CLVS traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.01. The company had a trading volume of 9,037,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,852,482. Clovis Oncology has a 1-year low of $2.93 and a 1-year high of $17.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.53.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.28). The company had revenue of $42.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.80 million. Clovis Oncology had a negative return on equity of 1,576.32% and a negative net margin of 271.13%. Equities research analysts predict that Clovis Oncology will post -4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Palo Alto Investors LP grew its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 5,056,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,712,000 after buying an additional 335,542 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 269.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,661,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,171,000 after buying an additional 2,670,431 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 915,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,823,000 after buying an additional 198,128 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 841,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,351,000 after buying an additional 212,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Clovis Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at $3,812,000. Institutional investors own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

About Clovis Oncology

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

