Switch (NYSE:SWCH) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Switch, Inc. is a technology infrastructure company. It designs, constructs and operates hyperscale data centers. The Company is developer and operator of the SUPERNAP, data center facilities, and provides colocation, telecommunications, cloud services and content ecosystems. Switch, Inc. is based in LAS VEGAS, United States. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Switch from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Switch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Switch from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Switch from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Switch from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.38.

Switch stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.02. 2,571,467 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,896,238. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.65. Switch has a fifty-two week low of $10.30 and a fifty-two week high of $19.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 317.05 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Switch had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 3.16%. The business had revenue of $128.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Switch will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Rob Roy sold 94,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total value of $1,333,987.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 824,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,695,993.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Melissa Young sold 54,778 shares of Switch stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total transaction of $827,695.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 120,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,826,904.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 440,576 shares of company stock worth $6,120,930. Company insiders own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SWCH. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Switch in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,742,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Switch in the 1st quarter valued at $9,816,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Switch during the 1st quarter valued at $616,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its position in Switch by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,871,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,001,000 after acquiring an additional 316,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Switch in the 1st quarter worth about $162,000. 23.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Switch

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the Internet.

