Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) PT Raised to $193.00 at Robert W. Baird

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $182.00 to $193.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.79% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SNPS. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.69.

Get Synopsys alerts:

SNPS stock traded up $2.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $171.11. The company had a trading volume of 975,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,832. The company has a market capitalization of $25.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.14. Synopsys has a 12-month low of $104.90 and a 12-month high of $171.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $149.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.90.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $861.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.52 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Synopsys will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Synopsys news, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.63, for a total value of $3,840,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,022,538.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $637,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 23,736 shares in the company, valued at $3,024,678.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock worth $5,886,250 over the last quarter. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in Synopsys by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Synopsys by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. CLS Investments LLC grew its stake in Synopsys by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 6,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Synopsys by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 23,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Synopsys by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Further Reading: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.