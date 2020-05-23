SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S trimmed its holdings in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 72.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 114,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300,521 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $5,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,950,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,157,000 after buying an additional 369,879 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in SYSCO by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,603,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091,470 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in shares of SYSCO by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 8,159,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,965,000 after purchasing an additional 110,167 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,026,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,696,000 after purchasing an additional 222,256 shares during the period. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of SYSCO by 61.9% during the first quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 6,157,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353,956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Get SYSCO alerts:

In other SYSCO news, Director Joshua D. Frank purchased 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.42 per share, for a total transaction of $28,452,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. acquired 703,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.38 per share, with a total value of $36,156,106.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYY stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.75. The stock had a trading volume of 3,526,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,359,087. The company has a market cap of $26.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21. SYSCO Co. has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $85.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.68.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $13.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.04 billion. SYSCO had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that SYSCO Co. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. SYSCO’s payout ratio is currently 50.70%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of SYSCO from $78.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of SYSCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.23.

SYSCO Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

Recommended Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for SYSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.