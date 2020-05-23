Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited operates as a research-based pharmaceutical company, engaged in manufacturing, marketing, and importing/exporting pharmaceutical drugs. Takeda’s core business comprise of ethical drugs and its portfolio includes lansoprazole for the treatment of peptic ulcers, leuprolide acetate for the treatment of prostate cancer and endometriosis, pioglitazone hydrocholoride for the treatment of diabetes, and candesartan cilexetil for the treatment of hypertension. The Company promotes enhancing R&D pipeline, while concentrating its management resources to the four core therapeutic areas: lifestyle-related diseases, oncology and urological diseases, central nervous system disease and gastroenterological diseases. It operates in two segments- Ethical drug business and Consumer healthcare business. Consumer healthcare business provides Alinamin (vitamin B1 derivative preparations, etc.), Benza (cold remedies). Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited is headquartered in Osaka, Japan. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TAK. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.93. 750,212 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,148,191. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.44 billion, a PE ratio of 135.22 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.21 and a 200 day moving average of $18.52. Takeda Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $12.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.09 billion during the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 1.37%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Takeda Pharmaceutical will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TAK. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 175.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 8,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.14% of the company’s stock.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. The company provides medicines in various therapeutic areas comprising gastroenterology, oncology, and neuroscience; and vaccines.

