Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target Raised to $120.00

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its target price lifted by Cfra from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Cfra currently has a hold rating on the retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Target from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Target from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Target from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Nomura Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $131.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $128.21.

TGT traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.49. 4,835,356 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,780,963. The company has a market cap of $59.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Target has a one year low of $76.86 and a one year high of $130.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.19. Target had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $19.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Target will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.31%.

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $64,362.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,668. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total value of $49,958.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,095 shares of company stock worth $13,314,321 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 291,653 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $37,393,000 after buying an additional 31,557 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Target by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 31,305 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Target by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,117 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 169.7% in the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 15,067 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 9,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,692 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

