Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target Raised to $125.00 at UBS Group

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its target price raised by analysts at UBS Group from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the retailer’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.39% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also commented on TGT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cfra boosted their target price on Target from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on Target in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised Target from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.21.
Shares of TGT stock traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $117.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,835,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,780,963. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.20. Target has a 52 week low of $76.86 and a 52 week high of $130.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $59.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.75.
In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $13,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 208,502 shares in the company, valued at $25,020,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $64,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,668. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,095 shares of company stock worth $13,314,321 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGT. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Target by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,117 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in Target by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,692 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Davis R M Inc. lifted its stake in Target by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $535,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.49% of the company’s stock.
About Target
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.
