Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target Raised to $125.00 at UBS Group

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its target price raised by analysts at UBS Group from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the retailer’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.39% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on TGT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cfra boosted their target price on Target from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on Target in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised Target from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.21.

Shares of TGT stock traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $117.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,835,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,780,963. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.20. Target has a 52 week low of $76.86 and a 52 week high of $130.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $59.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.75.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.19. Target had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 3.46%. The business had revenue of $19.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Target will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $13,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 208,502 shares in the company, valued at $25,020,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $64,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,668. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,095 shares of company stock worth $13,314,321 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGT. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Target by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,117 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in Target by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,692 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Davis R M Inc. lifted its stake in Target by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $535,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

