Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Taro Pharmaceutical Industries is engaged in the production, research and development, and marketing of prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products, with a focus on generic products. In addition to the production of finished dosage form drugs, they also synthesize the pharmaceutical chemicals used in their production. Products are sold through wholesalers, generic drug distributors, drug store chains, mass merchandisers, HMOs, food stores, pharmacies and hospitals. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 target price (up previously from $94.00) on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Thursday.

Shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries stock traded down $0.97 on Thursday, reaching $69.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,571. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.07. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52 week low of $56.07 and a 52 week high of $99.69.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $174.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.25 million. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 37.88%. As a group, analysts expect that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter worth $114,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 1,941.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 3,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. It offers prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products focusing on primary areas, including topical creams and ointments, liquids, capsules, and tablets in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric, and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.

