Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $96.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $94.00. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 38.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th.

Get Taro Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

NYSE TARO traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $69.08. The company had a trading volume of 29,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,571. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.72 and its 200 day moving average is $77.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.81. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a fifty-two week low of $56.07 and a fifty-two week high of $99.69.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $174.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.25 million. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 37.88%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TARO. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

About Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. It offers prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products focusing on primary areas, including topical creams and ointments, liquids, capsules, and tablets in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric, and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.

See Also: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.