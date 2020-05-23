Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $96.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $94.00. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 38.97% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th.
NYSE TARO traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $69.08. The company had a trading volume of 29,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,571. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.72 and its 200 day moving average is $77.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.81. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a fifty-two week low of $56.07 and a fifty-two week high of $99.69.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TARO. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.01% of the company’s stock.
About Taro Pharmaceutical Industries
Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. It offers prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products focusing on primary areas, including topical creams and ointments, liquids, capsules, and tablets in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric, and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.
