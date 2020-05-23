Telsey Advisory Group Trims Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Target Price to $18.00

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) had its price target reduced by Telsey Advisory Group from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

CHUY has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Chuy’s from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Chuy’s from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chuy’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Chuy’s from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Chuy’s from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.50.

NASDAQ:CHUY traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $16.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 333,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,301. Chuy’s has a 12-month low of $7.28 and a 12-month high of $29.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $269.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.29 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.23.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Chuy’s had a positive return on equity of 7.27% and a negative net margin of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $94.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Chuy’s will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Randall M. Dewitt purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.82 per share, for a total transaction of $84,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,335 shares in the company, valued at $106,554.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 773,938 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,060,000 after acquiring an additional 12,068 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Chuy’s during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in shares of Chuy’s during the 4th quarter worth about $463,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Chuy’s during the 4th quarter worth about $517,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 57,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter.

Chuy’s Company Profile

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in Texas and 19 states in the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2018, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

