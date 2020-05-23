Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.74 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) will post earnings per share of ($0.74) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.01) to $0.02. Tempur Sealy International reported earnings per share of $0.79 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 193.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will report full year earnings of $2.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $2.86. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $4.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tempur Sealy International.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $822.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.28 million. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 87.42% and a net margin of 6.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Loop Capital upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $98.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.55.

TPX traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $60.28. The company had a trading volume of 581,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,333. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.55. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.01. Tempur Sealy International has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $100.39.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, Director Arik W. Ruchim sold 205,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total transaction of $10,959,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim sold 106,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total value of $5,876,977.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 312,051 shares of company stock valued at $16,842,799 in the last 90 days. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,353,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 6,761.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. 99.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tempur Sealy International (TPX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.