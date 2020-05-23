Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) PT Raised to $25.00

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) had its target price increased by equities researchers at SunTrust Banks from $22.00 to $25.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target indicates a potential upside of 9.27% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Tenet Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tenet Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.83.
THC stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,262,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,541,662. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.87. Tenet Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $39.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76, a P/E/G ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 2.31.
In related news, CEO Ronald A. Rittenmeyer bought 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.58 per share, with a total value of $213,670.00. Also, EVP Marie Quintana bought 2,596 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.18 per share, with a total value of $36,811.28. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 54,316 shares of company stock valued at $851,745. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in THC. Camber Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 40.0% in the first quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,441,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,551,000 after buying an additional 40,630 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,483,000 after acquiring an additional 215,600 shares in the last quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 50.0% in the first quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 1,650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,760,000 after acquiring an additional 550,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 6.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,627,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,432,000 after acquiring an additional 102,145 shares during the period. 95.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Tenet Healthcare
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
