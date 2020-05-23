Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) PT Raised to $25.00

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) had its target price increased by equities researchers at SunTrust Banks from $22.00 to $25.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target indicates a potential upside of 9.27% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Tenet Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tenet Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.83.

THC stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,262,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,541,662. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.87. Tenet Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $39.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76, a P/E/G ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 2.31.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.63 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 65.69% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ronald A. Rittenmeyer bought 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.58 per share, with a total value of $213,670.00. Also, EVP Marie Quintana bought 2,596 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.18 per share, with a total value of $36,811.28. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 54,316 shares of company stock valued at $851,745. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in THC. Camber Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 40.0% in the first quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,441,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,551,000 after buying an additional 40,630 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,483,000 after acquiring an additional 215,600 shares in the last quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 50.0% in the first quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 1,650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,760,000 after acquiring an additional 550,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 6.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,627,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,432,000 after acquiring an additional 102,145 shares during the period. 95.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

