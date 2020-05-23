The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) PT Raised to $46.00 at SunTrust Banks

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at SunTrust Banks from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.38% from the company’s current price.

ENSG has been the topic of several other reports. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Monday, April 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of The Ensign Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.71.

NASDAQ:ENSG traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,226. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.77. The Ensign Group has a 12 month low of $24.06 and a 12 month high of $63.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.07.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $589.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.73 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The Ensign Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Ensign Group will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Ensign Group news, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.01 per share, for a total transaction of $480,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 170,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,467,468.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lee A. Daniels bought 1,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.93 per share, with a total value of $50,063.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,631,750.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 20,186 shares of company stock worth $683,863 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in The Ensign Group during the first quarter valued at $2,033,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in The Ensign Group during the first quarter valued at $388,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in The Ensign Group during the first quarter valued at $528,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in The Ensign Group by 19.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 425,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,006,000 after purchasing an additional 69,380 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Ensign Group during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, such as daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

