TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ:TXMD) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Equities analysts expect TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ:TXMD) to post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for TherapeuticsMD’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.13). TherapeuticsMD posted earnings of ($0.19) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that TherapeuticsMD will report full year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.52). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.06). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow TherapeuticsMD.

Get TherapeuticsMD alerts:

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.48 million. TherapeuticsMD had a negative net margin of 333.88% and a negative return on equity of 1,170.63%.

TXMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded TherapeuticsMD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub cut TherapeuticsMD from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective (down from $6.00) on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on TherapeuticsMD from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TherapeuticsMD has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.95.

NASDAQ TXMD traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $1.25. 8,906,306 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,401,133. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.15. TherapeuticsMD has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $4.32.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TXMD. ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TherapeuticsMD during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 48,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 7,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 5,188 shares in the last quarter. 69.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17ß-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TherapeuticsMD (TXMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TherapeuticsMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TherapeuticsMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.