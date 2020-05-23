Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Stock Position Raised by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 54,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $15,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 11,586 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,040 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO traded up $4.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $340.26. 1,097,619 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,572,086. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $324.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $317.43. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $250.21 and a twelve month high of $351.86. The stock has a market cap of $132.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.15. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 7.13%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TMO shares. Argus reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $340.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $342.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $341.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.21.

In related news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.03, for a total value of $8,200,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,122,670.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total transaction of $9,990,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 304,946 shares in the company, valued at $101,553,116.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

