TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Posted by on May 23rd, 2020

Analysts predict that TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for TJX Companies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the lowest is ($0.22). TJX Companies posted earnings per share of $0.62 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 85.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th.

On average, analysts expect that TJX Companies will report full year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $1.57. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $3.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for TJX Companies.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 4.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TJX shares. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on TJX Companies from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Gordon Haskett upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Nomura Securities decreased their price objective on TJX Companies from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.04.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 745 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 20,421 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,182 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 20,854 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TJX traded down $0.89 on Monday, reaching $53.41. The company had a trading volume of 13,418,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,063,555. The firm has a market cap of $65.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.70. TJX Companies has a fifty-two week low of $32.72 and a fifty-two week high of $64.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

