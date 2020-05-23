TOKPIE (TKP) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $721.00

TOKPIE (CURRENCY:TKP) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. TOKPIE has a total market cap of $180,441.55 and approximately $721.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TOKPIE token can now be bought for $0.0098 or 0.00000107 BTC on exchanges including token.store and VinDAX. Over the last week, TOKPIE has traded up 52% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CRYPTOBUCKS (CBUCKS) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000037 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded 48.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001444 BTC.

Wallet Plus X (WPX) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000065 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000033 BTC.

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded 88.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000181 BTC.

CoinHe Token (CHT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000663 BTC.

TOKPIE Profile

TOKPIE (TKP) is a token. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,342,177 tokens. The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TOKPIE is tokpie.io

Buying and Selling TOKPIE

TOKPIE can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: VinDAX and token.store. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOKPIE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOKPIE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TOKPIE using one of the exchanges listed above.

