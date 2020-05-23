Tredje AP fonden Buys 1,689 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Tredje AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,870 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $13,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HD. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 5,833 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot by 33.4% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,564 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,816,000 after purchasing an additional 13,158 shares in the last quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. lifted its position in Home Depot by 9.2% during the first quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 2,518 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 322.3% in the 1st quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 22,684 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,235,000 after buying an additional 17,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,891 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HD. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Home Depot from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Home Depot from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Home Depot from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.03.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HD stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $241.16. 1,198,757 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,816,201. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $248.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $212.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.44. The firm has a market cap of $255.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.03.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $28.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 496.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.54%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.