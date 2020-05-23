Tredje AP fonden Has $5.98 Million Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Tredje AP fonden lessened its holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 29.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,038 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $5,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth $27,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 361.1% in the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded up $1.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $134.81. 810,163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,525,512. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.43. The company has a market cap of $57.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84. Automatic Data Processing has a 52-week low of $103.11 and a 52-week high of $182.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.51% and a net margin of 17.20%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.79%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ADP shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $179.00 to $154.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cfra lowered their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $176.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group raised Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.50.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.23, for a total transaction of $35,057.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,924.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

