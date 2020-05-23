Tredje AP fonden Increases Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Tredje AP fonden lifted its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 134.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 357,778 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 205,022 shares during the period. Facebook makes up approximately 3.0% of Tredje AP fonden’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Facebook were worth $51,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Network grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Network now owns 3,519 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its position in Facebook by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 6,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 6.9% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 770 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.5% during the first quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,818 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of Facebook stock traded up $2.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $233.79. 16,044,230 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,035,788. The stock has a market cap of $659.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $237.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $189.06 and its 200-day moving average is $195.81.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.29, for a total transaction of $4,516,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 57,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,804,790.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.43, for a total value of $40,241.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,216.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,199 shares of company stock valued at $13,967,456. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Facebook from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub raised Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Nomura Instinet upped their price objective on Facebook from $253.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.98.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.