Tredje AP fonden Sells 3,641 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Tredje AP fonden lowered its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,536 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,641 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $7,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 462 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,576 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,372 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LMT traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $368.99. 28,948 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,362,763. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $372.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $387.39. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $266.11 and a 12-month high of $442.53. The firm has a market cap of $101.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.07 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 185.10% and a net margin of 10.21%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.99 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 43.74%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $435.00 to $433.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Alembic Global Advisors lowered Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $489.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Vertical Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Buckingham Research boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $439.00.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

